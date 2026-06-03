Big setback for Mamata Banerjee as TMC splits; Ritabrata Banerjee elected Leader of Opposition

In a major political setback for Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has officially split, with Ritabrata Banerjee emerging as the newly elected Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

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Kolkata: In a matter of big setback for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) has reportedly split in two parts after the massive defeat of the Mamata-led government in the state. Additionally, Ritabrata Banerjee has been elected Leader of Opposition. In an announcement on Wednesday, TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee named Javed Khan, Sandeepan Saha, Sabina Yasmin, and Shiuli Saha as the new deputy leaders of the party’s legislature group. This development occurs against the backdrop of evolving political dynamics within the TMC and the West Bengal Assembly.

Regarding the party’s legislative strategy, Banerjee affirmed that the TMC intends to challenge any government policies it deems contrary to the interests of West Bengal. At the same time, he emphasized that the party’s approach in the Assembly will remain constructive, noting that they will not oppose government decisions simply for the sake of opposition.

Also read: ‘We have not lost West Bengal elections’: Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after massive loss

What is Ritabrata Banerjee planning in West Bengal?

After the formation of a new group in Trinamool Congress’ legislative party in the West Bengal Assembly under the leadership of the expelled legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee, on Wednesday, the party’s original block, maintaining its allegiance towards former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has announced the dissolution of all internal committees.

A statement issued on the official social media handle of “All India Trinamool Congress” announced the decision to dissolve all internal committees of the party in West Bengal as well as the panels of all the frontal organisations of the party.

Also read: ‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

“After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect,” he said.

What Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on BJP?

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP “rigged” counting in 177 of the 294 seats, which went for polls to win the recently concluded West Bengal elections.

Banerjee asserted that she would not abandon TMC workers in “these difficult times”, referring to large-scale arrests of leaders on charges of corruption, intimidation and extortion, and the alleged torture of party workers after the TMC’s defeat in the recent assembly polls.