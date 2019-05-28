New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony for his second term. Banerjee said, “I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go.” The oath-taking ceremony of Modi along with his new council of ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday, i.e., May 30 at 7 PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters at the state secretariat, the Bengal Chief Minister said that the invitation for the ceremony arrived on Tuesday. Banerjee who will be attending the ceremony as “constitutional courtesy” said, “I have spoken to a couple of other chief ministers and decided to attend it.”

She added, “There are certain ceremonial programmes under the Constitution. We try to attend such programmes when we get an invitation for swearing-in programmes of the president and the prime minister.”

Notably, Mamata Banerjee had a bitter spat with the Prime Minister in the general elections. BJP had made deep inroads into the Trinamool territory in West Bengal by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42. The TMC’s victory was reduced from 34 in 2014 to 22 in 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm.

On May 24, Kovind had dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet. The President had accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until the formation of a new government.

(With agency inputs)