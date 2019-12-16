Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a mega rally to protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata today at 1 pm.
The TMC supremo will lead a total of three rallies in different parts of Kolkata city–the first one will be held today, the other two will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Senior TMC leaders, MLAs, and the party workers will participate in the rally along with Mamata Banerjee.
Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo announced that the protest will begin at 1 pm from near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and conclude at Jorasanko Thakurbari. She also urged people to protest against it in a peaceful manner.
Meanwhile, expressing his displeasure, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed Banerjee, and urged her to desist from “unconstitutional and inflammatory actions.
He stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.
A day before too, Dhankhar blasted the Chief Minister over advertisements that protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and say it will not be implemented in the state. Addressing a press conference, Dhankhar criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress for the use of public funds to pay for the ads that also target the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise held in Assam.
The Governor demanded the Chief Minister withdraw these ads, saying “criminal use of public funds (is) against law of land”.
Dhankhar also expressed his gratitude towards the section of society who have urged the protesters to shun violence.
Mamata Banerjee is one of three Chief Ministers who have said the citizenship law will not be enforced in their state. The violence, which began in the North East, spilled over into Bengal, where empty trains were set on fire and, this morning, internet was suspended; according to ANI.