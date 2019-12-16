Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a mega rally to protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata today at 1 pm.

The TMC supremo will lead a total of three rallies in different parts of Kolkata city–the first one will be held today, the other two will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Senior TMC leaders, MLAs, and the party workers will participate in the rally along with Mamata Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo announced that the protest will begin at 1 pm from near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road and conclude at Jorasanko Thakurbari. She also urged people to protest against it in a peaceful manner.

A mega rally will be held today in #Kolkata to protest against unconstitutional #CABBill & #NRC. It will begin at 1pm near the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar on Red Road & end at Jorasanko Thakurbari.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 16, 2019

Come, let us all, every section of society, join this people’s movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of law.(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, expressing his displeasure, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed Banerjee, and urged her to desist from “unconstitutional and inflammatory actions.

.@MamataOfficial. I am extremely anguished that CM and Ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

He stated that the CM should devote her attention to restoring normalcy in the state, where violent protests over the law have been raging over the past three days.

A day before too, Dhankhar blasted the Chief Minister over advertisements that protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and say it will not be implemented in the state. Addressing a press conference, Dhankhar criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress for the use of public funds to pay for the ads that also target the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise held in Assam.

The Governor demanded the Chief Minister withdraw these ads, saying “criminal use of public funds (is) against law of land”.

Earlier I had urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the advertisements forthwith indicating NO NRC and CAB. Unfortunately there has been no response or action. How can a Government spend from public exchequer huge funds to challenge the law of the land ! It is unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/LGlgH3zax7 — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 15, 2019

Dhankhar also expressed his gratitude towards the section of society who have urged the protesters to shun violence.

Gratitude to Intellectuals,film makers, actors and stage artists who urged protestors to shun violence. Hope others in such category would similarly come forward. We are constitutionally obliged to follow law of the land and as Governor enjoined to ensure it and am at it. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

Mamata Banerjee is one of three Chief Ministers who have said the citizenship law will not be enforced in their state. The violence, which began in the North East, spilled over into Bengal, where empty trains were set on fire and, this morning, internet was suspended; according to ANI.