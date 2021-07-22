Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will visit the national capital for 2-3 days where she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The Trinamool Congress Supremo is also scheduled to meet other political leaders. “I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate. Centre has had no discussions on third COVID wave,” Mamata Banerjee said.Also Read - West Bengal Board Class 12 Results DECLARED, Check Uccha Madhyamik HS Result at wbresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the snooping on Supreme Court judges, journalists and political leaders among others using the Pegasus spyware, news of which broke earlier this week, was “worse than the Watergate scandal” which broke in the US during the NIxon presidency. Also Read - Have Plastered My Phone's Camera to Prevent Snooping: Mamata Targets Centre Over Pegasus Row

Banerjee likened the scandal which allegedly involved using a spyware developed by a Israeli firm to infect the mobile phones of hundreds of Indians in a bid to spy on them to the imposition of a “super-emergency in the country”. Also Read - TMC Martyr's Day: Mamata Banerjee Tells Regional Parties To Oust BJP, Pitches For United Opposition

The chief minister claimed that all impartial institutions have been politicised by the BJP-led Government. “Pegasus is worse than Watergate scandal; it is super emergency,” Banerjee told a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

“They (BJP leadership) don’t trust even their own officers and ministers,” she said, adding “I have heard they tapped the phones of several RSS people” . The chief minister recently managed to win a high voltage electoral battle to elect the state legislature after a bitter campaign where she was pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.