Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will visit Delhi during the Parliament Session and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if given an appointment. "Now that the COVID situation has improved, I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment," Mamata Banerjee said.

While addressing a press briefing, Mamata Banerjee accused the Modi government of giving a bad name to Bengal. The chief minister said, "PM Modi knows very well that there is no rule of law in UP. How many commissions has he sent there? So many incidents, from Hathras to Unnao, have taken place. Even journalists are not spared. They give a bad name to Bengal. Maximum violence was pre-poll."

On NHRC's report, where the panel said that the situation in the state is a manifestation of "law of ruler" instead of "rule of law", Mamata Banerjee said, "Instead of submitting (NHRC) report in the court, they've leaked it. They should respect the court. If it is not a political vendetta, how can they leak the report? They are maligning the people of Bengal: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on NHRC report on alleged post-poll violence."

The observations were part of a report submitted by the panel to the Calcutta high court on July 13. In its report, the NHRC panel has recommended a CBI probe into the “grievous offenses like murder and rape” which allegedly took place during the post-poll violence and said the trial should be held outside the state.

Talking about the vaccination status of the state, the West Bengal chief minister said, “We need 14 crore vaccine doses but we are not receiving vaccines adequately. We have received only 2.12 crore vaccines. We have bought 18 lakh vaccines ourselves. Some states are receiving more vaccines, some are not receiving at all.”

“In UP today, PM Modi said that most of the vaccines are being given to that state. If you don’t give money & vaccines to Bengal, that is injustice. He is slandering Bengal by misusing central agencies & running a political vendetta. He is unable to accept his loss,” she added.