Mamata AITC planning ‘massive’ protest march in Kolkata against Centre, Election Commission today

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, has been termed a “massive protest march” by the party to oppose recent developments in the national capital, including the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged police action against protesters.

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TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: A day after staging a demonstration in New Delhi, the Mamata Banerjee-faction of Trinamool Congress has called for a protest rally in Kolkata on Tuesday against the Centre and the Election Commission. According to the reports, the party is planning to march from Rajabazar to Park Circus in the metropolis. It is important to note that there is no clarity on whether former chief minister Mamata Banerjee would join the protest, or whether police permission to stage the demonstration was obtained.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 2 pm, has been described as a “massive protest march” by the party against the recent developments in the national capital, including the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and alleged police action on protesters.

“The march has been organised by the student and youth wings of our party. I will join the protest march, although I have little idea whether Didi (Banerjee) will be able to make it, given her current engagements in Delhi,” said party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Asked whether the party has secured police permission for the rally, Ghosh said, “I am not sure. But, it would be safe to presume that we will not get the green signal from police.”

CM Suvendu Adhikari takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee

Taking a swipe at the scheduled programme, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said “they have chosen a very good location” for the rally. Although Adhikari did not elaborate further, he was presumably pointing to the significant presence of members of minority communities in both Rajabazar and Park Circus areas.

The CM also accused the opposition of joining hands with “Dimagi Naxals” and anti-national forces to “harm” the BJP government at the Centre, while alleging a “deep state” conspiracy behind the protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Mamata faction of TMC listed several issues behind the protest, accusing the Centre of attempting to “suppress the voice of democracy” and demanding the resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, whom it has labelled a “vote chor”.

The party also said it would protest against the police detention of Banerjee in Delhi, and what it described as the repression of opposition leaders, including those from the younger generation.

Party leaders and workers began mobilising support for the march on Monday, reaching out to cadres across Kolkata. Banerjee has also appealed to members of the party’s student, youth, trade union and women’s wings to participate.

The proposed march comes at a time when Kolkata is gearing up for Durga Puja festivities, with the inauguration of pandals drawing increasing crowds across the city.

Adhikari is also scheduled to inaugurate several puja pandals in the city on Tuesday.

The timing and route of the rally could pose a challenge for the city’s traffic management, as Rajabazar, CIT Road and the Park Circus areas are among the busy stretches where vehicular movement is expected to remain high ahead of the festival.

(With PTI Inputs)