New Delhi: Hours after the Centre constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the enforcement of lockdown norms in states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify the intention behind the formation of such team. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Situation Serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur And West Bengal,' MHA Tells States

She also urged both the ministers to share criteria for the assessment without which she said her government would not be able to move ahead. Also Read - COVID-19: MHA Issues Clarification, Says Allowing Non-essential Items May Impact Lockdown

“We welcome all constructive support and suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the Covid-19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Mgmt Act 2005 is unclear,”Mamata said in a series of tweets.

“I urge both Honble Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism,” she added.

The reaction from the West Bengal Chief Minister comes after the MHA, earlier in the day, constituted six IMCTs for on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

“The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people,” the Home Ministry had said in a statement.

The move from the Centre came as some states, including West Bengal, were violating the lockdown normed issued by the Centre in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Home Minister said that the COVID-19 situation is especially serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further.

West Bengal has reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 245.