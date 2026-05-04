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Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: 20 rounds of counting in Bhabanipur Assembly election; clear picture likely by 1 PM

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: 20 rounds of counting in Bhabanipur Assembly election; clear picture likely by 1 PM

20 rounds of counting will be held in the Bhabanipur Assembly election this year. Experts are of the opinion that the clear picture of who is leading from seat is likely to come by 1 PM.

Mamata Banerjee (AI)

New Delhi: 20 rounds of counting will be held in the Bhabanipur Assembly election this year. Experts are of the opinion that the clear picture of who is leading from the seat is likely to come by 1 PM. It is important to note that the Bhabanipur constituency has long been a Trinamool stronghold, but this time it has turned into a prestige battle. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat, defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. He later vacated it, allowing Banerjee to win a bypoll against Priyanka Tibrewal.

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