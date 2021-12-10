Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee pulled up Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra during an administrative meeting and told her that the “party will decide” about ticket distribution. This comes amid infighting in TMC ahead of civic polls in Nadia district.Also Read - West Bengal Covid Update: Existing Restrictions and Relaxations to Continue till December 15

“Mahua, let me give a clear message here. I don’t need to see who is against whom. If someone does not like a person, he or she sends some people for news on YouTube or in newspapers. This kind of politics can go for one day but not forever,” Mamata Banerjee said during an administrative meeting held by the state government, according to a report by Indian Express. Mahua Moitra, who was recently removed as the party’s president of Nadia district, was present at the meeting when Mamata Banerjee directed a message towards her. Also Read - West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Discusses BSF's Jurisdiction Extension Issue

Mamata Banerjee said,”It is not right to accept that the same person will be in the same place forever. When there is an election, the party will decide who will contest. There is no room for disagreement here. We should all work together.” Also Read - Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa: Mamata Says Will Go Next To Haryana After Ashok Tanwar Joins TMC

To this, Mahua Moitra replied that she and the party will work towards a “united political front”.