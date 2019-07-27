New Delhi: Outgoing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Saturday slammed the appeasement policy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for its adverse impact on the social harmony of the state. Tripathi said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got vision, she has power to implement her decisions but she should be restrained also.”

Tripathi, who has had several run-ins with Banerjee during his five-year tenure, said, “Her (Banerjee’s) policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony … I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination.”

Furthermore, the State Governor advised the chief minister to keep a check on her sentiments and be restrained. He also mentioned that Banerjee must look at every citizen equally without discrimination. “She becomes sentimental on occasions, so she has to keep a control on it,” Tripathi suggested.

When the 85-year-old Tripathi was asked if he witnessed any discrimination in West Bengal, he noted, “Discrimination is apparent. Her (Banerjee) statements show discrimination.” Concerned about the violence in the state during and after the Lok Sabha polls, Tripathi said, “I think a lot of improvement is required in the law and order situation. I do not know why people are adopting violence. There may be a political reason, a communal reason or influx of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas or several other causes.”

Banerjee has often accused the governor of targeting her government and interfering in its work at the behest of BJP-led central government. Tripathi has also publicly criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief many times in the last five years.

In a recent interview with reporters, Tripathi said, “I had received complaints that the elections in West Bengal were not fair, to a good extent.” He added, “The thing which I did not like was the interference of police at the lowest level. Higher police officers are good. They are sincere, but constables and sub-inspectors align themselves to one party or the other with the result that they have not been able to maintain the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”

Keshari Nath Tripathi will be replaced by Jagdeep Dhankar. The swearing-in of the new West Bengal governor is scheduled for July 30.