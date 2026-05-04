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Mamata Banerjees first statement amid eyeing defeat, We are being stopped from going to polling centre, says TMC Supremo

Mamata Banerjee’s first statement amid eyeing defeat, ‘We are being stopped from going to polling centre,’ says TMC Supremo

Mamata Banerjee has asked the TMC workers not to leave the polling stations until the last vote is being counted. She also accued the BJP of being stopped from going to the polling center.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released her first statement after trends show Trinamool Congress (TMC) heading for a humiliating defeat. Mamata Banerjee has asked the TMC workers not to leave the polling stations until the last vote is being counted. She also accued the BJP of being stopped from going to the polling center.

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