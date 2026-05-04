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Mamata Banerjee’s first statement amid eyeing defeat, ‘We are being stopped from going to polling centre,’ says TMC Supremo

Mamata Banerjee has asked the TMC workers not to leave the polling stations until the last vote is being counted. She also accued the BJP of being stopped from going to the polling center.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 12:47 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Mamata Banerjee's first statement amid eyeing defeat, 'We are being stopped from going to polling centre,' says TMC Supremo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has released her first statement after trends show Trinamool Congress (TMC) heading for a humiliating defeat. Mamata Banerjee has asked the TMC workers not to leave the polling stations until the last vote is being counted. She also accued the BJP of being stopped from going to the polling center.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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