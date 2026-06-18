  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Mamata Banerjees Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?

Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien alleged that security cover outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence had been withdrawn and removed.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 18, 2026, 6:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee, TMC, legal notice, Kakoli Ghosh, Kolkata, Dr. Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, Trinamool Congress, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Sonali Guha, Barasat Assembly constituency
Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence security withdrawal sparks row. Political vendetta or administrative move?(File image)

After suffering a crushing Assembly election defeat, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is grappling with internal turmoil as several TMC leaders and workers have quit the party. Now, as per the latest development, a political row erupted on Wednesday after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien alleged that security cover outside Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence had been withdrawn and removed. In a video shared by the party on X, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the state government of withdrawing security personnel deployed outside the TMC supremo’s home.

“HAPPENING NOW 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial ‘s PSOs for 20 yrs were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside Have parked my car to block entrance. No security. .Shot this video. Will come to you live now from
@AITCofficial ’s Facebook Page,” wrote Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on X.

Read more: TMC Crisis: Trouble mounts for Abhishek Banerjee as TMC General Secretary gets Om Birla's deadline, faces 19-hour ED grilling

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.