Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction is now ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’, gets ‘Football Player’ symbol

The Election Commission has barred both TMC factions from using the name "All India Trinamool Congress" and the "grass flower" symbol for the Nandigram and Rajnagar assembly by-elections. Both sides have been asked to provide alternative names and symbols.

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Mamata Banerjee's party will now be called 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress', gets Football Player symbol (PTI pic)

Trinamool Congress crisis: A new twist has emerged in the ongoing dispute over the name and symbol of the All India Trinamool Congress. The ongoing battle within the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over the name and symbol has reached a new turning point. Ahead of the upcoming assembly by-elections, the Election Commission has decided on separate names and symbols for the two rival factions. The faction led by Mamata Banerjee has been allotted the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” along with the “Football Player” symbol. The faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has been allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol.

The matter is related to the factional dispute within the Trinamool Congress. Following the Election Commission’s interim order, the process of assigning separate names and election symbols to both parties for the upcoming by-elections has begun. The Commission had requested three options from each faction, giving them until 11 a.m. Friday. Mamata Banerjee’s response included a protest against the Commission’s order and three options. The Commission will now have to decide on these options.

Some parties within the All India Alliance, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, have questioned the Election Commission’s decision. Congress leaders Pawan Khera and KC Venugopal have also expressed their objection to the Commission’s order.

Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress allotted the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the symbol ‘Football Player’, to be treated as a recognized political party in the States of West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura The group led by Arup Roy is allotted the name… pic.twitter.com/1VECH6MoUK — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

The Election Commission, in an interim order issued on September 17, 2026, barred both factions from using the name “All India Trinamool Congress” and its traditional “grass flower” election symbol for the Nandigram and Rajnagar assembly by-elections. The Commission took this action under paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. According to the order, both parties have been asked to provide alternative names and election symbols.

Rahul Gandhi condemns Election Commission’s decision

Kalyan Banerjee, a member of the Mamata Banerjee faction, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Election Commission’s decision. He said that this decision is unacceptable. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked the freezing of TMC’s symbols and names. Rahul Gandhi said that after stealing votes, the BJP is now robbing the party. This fight is not just Mamata Banerjee’s, but the fight of every voter who wants fair elections. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticized the Election Commission, saying that the Commission has once again proved that it is a puppet of the BJP.