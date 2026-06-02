Mamata Banerjee’s TMC could split into two factions as expelled MLAs claim majority

Two other suspended MLAs—Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee—held a meeting on Monday evening at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata with several other TMC legislators.

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New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), could split into two factions. Riju Datta, a leader expelled from the party, has claimed that more than 50 out of 80 MLAs are preparing to declare themselves the “real” Trinamool.

Riju asserted that today, all these MLAs will visit the Assembly Speaker to raise three key issues. “First, we hold a two-thirds majority; 50 MLAs are with us. We are the true Trinamool Congress. Second, the Leader of the Opposition should be Ritabrata, not Sobhandeb. Third, since we possess a two-thirds majority, the party’s election symbol should rightfully belong to us.”

Also Read: Another jolt to Mamata Banerjee: Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen resigns as TMC’s spokesperson

Two other suspended MLAs—Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee—held a meeting on Monday evening at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata with several other TMC legislators. Many MLAs considered loyal to Mamata also attended this meeting.

Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee had alleged that their forged signatures were included in a proposal sent to the Assembly Speaker regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition. It was based on this very complaint that both were subsequently expelled from the TMC.

What Does Opposition Say Over Possibility Of A Split

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Udit Raj remarked, “Mamata is reaping what she has sown. The reality is that she doesn’t even have enough people left to stage protests. I do not believe the TMC will survive much longer. The situation has escalated significantly. There is deep discontent among TMC workers. Mamata should now focus on strengthening the INDIA bloc.”

Also Read: Is Mamata Banerjee’s TMC breaking apart? BJP leader claims 50 TMC MLAs are willing to…

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya stated, “Our doors are closed to the TMC. We reached the figure of 207 seats without inducting anyone from outside. This time, our political strategy began at the grassroots level. How can we induct individuals into our party who have tainted reputations? The BJP will never undergo ‘Trinamoolization’.”