Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction’s warning to rebel MPs: ‘Injured lioness is more dangerous, will give a reply soon…’

Mamata Banerjee TMC Crisis: With regard to the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP and senior leader Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the rebellious MPs.

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TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, left, and Kirti Azad during a press conference, in New Delhi

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and senior leader on Tuesday Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the rebellious MPs. He said that if an MP has decided to leave the party, they should resign not only from the party but also from their MP post. Kalyan Banerjee said that Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha, at least demonstrated political morality, but those MPs who are going against the party and meeting leaders of other parties should also resign on moral grounds.

Kirti Azad, who was present at the press conference, said, “Those who want to leave Trinamool should do so, but don’t mention Trinamool’s name. This party was built through Mamata Banerjee’s struggle, not inherited. Remember, a wounded lioness is more dangerous. The future will bring answers to this in Bengal and national politics.”

Trinamool calls it ‘act of betrayal’

Senior MP Kalyan Banerjee called this an “act of betrayal” but gave out a message of relief that the rebels had now revealed their loyalties.

“We are very happy that the double-character people are gone. Whoever wants to go can go. We are okay with you leaving. But you cannot take the name of the Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee. People know the truth, and they stand by us,” he said.

In fact, it is reported that a rebel group of disgruntled TMC MPs is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. According to sources, this rebel group of TMC MPs may demand that Kakoli Ghosh be recognized as the leader of the Lok Sabha in place of Abhishek Banerjee. Kakoli Ghosh, the former TMC Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, has claimed the support of approximately 20 MPs. These rebel TMC MPs have formed a separate camp and expressed their desire to join the NDA and have sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker in this regard, signed by 20 MPs.

Yusuf Pathan part of rebel camp?

Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan is also reportedly part of this rebel camp. However, he has not yet issued a statement on this matter. If the rebel group’s claims prove true, it would be a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. All eyes are now on the Speaker’s decision and the party leadership’s next strategy.

A crucial meeting of rebel MPs was held on Monday night at the residence of TMC MP Shatabdi Roy. Eight MPs, including Bapi Haldar, Abu Taher Khan, Asit Kumar Mal, Khalilur Rahman, and Sharmila Sarkar, were present. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also visited Shatabdi Roy’s residence. Significantly, this marked the second time in a single day that Adhikari met with the rebel MPs. The rebel MPs’ frequent meetings and contacts with BJP leaders have created a new stir in Bengal politics. Amid growing resentment within the TMC, the rebel MPs are demanding recognition of a separate faction in the Lok Sabha and a change in party leadership. For Mamata Banerjee, this crisis is becoming a test not just of organizational strength, but also of the party’s existence and parliamentary strength.