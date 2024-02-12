Home

‘Mamata Is Known For Genocide Of Hindus’, Alleges Smriti Irani Amid Ongoing Sandeshkhali Issue

Union Minister Smriti Irani has criticized West Bengal's Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing her men to pick out Hindu young married women for rape night after night in the TMC office.

Union Minister Of Women And Child Development Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday calls out West Bengal’s Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing sandeshkhali issue alleging that she is known for the ‘genocide’ of Hindus.

Referring to the Sandeshkhali issue she said mentioned,”the women of Sandeshkhali are crying out for help and protection. Mamata is known for the genocide of Hindu women, and she will now allow her men to pick out Hindu young married women to be raped night after night in the TMC office.”

Smriti Irani Highlights Horrific Incidents Of Sandeshkhali

Smriti Irani while addressing the media stated that,”women belonging to the SC/ST community from West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali have informed media that men of the TMC party will come to homes and check which woman is beautiful. The women of Sandeshkhali have told to journalists regarding the intention of TMC leaders and their conversation with the husbands of women who are crying out for help. TMC leaders told husbands of these particular Hindu women that, ‘You can be a husband by name only, but you will now have no rights’.”

Smriti Irani further mentioned that,”The Bangla women have informed journalists about the TMC, ‘They will take us night after night. Till the time, the TMC men were not satisfied; night after night, you have no escape’.

“The question is, can we, as citizens, be mute speculators? Who is this man who is charged by the women of Sandeshkhali with mass rape of Bengali Hindu women? I say this because the women of Sandeshkhali, when they spoke to the media locally, said that they were particularly identified as being married and Hindu. Till now, everybody has been wondering who Sheikh Shahjahan is,” she added.

Smriti Irani also brought up the incident in which ED officers were attacked in the North 24 Parganas area earlier this month while they were going to examine TMC leader Sheikh Shahkjahan’s property in connection with a possible ration scam case.

Shahjahan, though, has been evading capture ever since the tragedy.

“This name was last heard when ED police were attacked, injured, and showered with rocks and stones. According to an ED statement, three of its officers sustained injuries that were meant to be fatal. “You have exchanged the dignity of the SC/ST, farmers’ families, farming communities, and their women for your political gain, Mamata Bandopadhyay,” Irani remarked.

Smriti Irani’s Request To Media

The union minister further urged the media to highlight the purported happenings in the area of Sandeshkhali.

“When free-thinking journalists hear the women of Sandeshkhali speak, they should inquire as to Sheikh Shahjahan’s whereabouts. “Why would Mamata permit TMC goons to conduct a door-to-door search so that Hindu women can be recognized and repeatedly sexually assaulted?” she questioned.

Earlier, residents—mostly women—marched through different Sandeshkhali neighborhoods while holding slippers, calling for the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with a purported rape incidence and a land ration allocation scam.

According to reports, in response to the people’ objections, Section 144 was also implemented in some areas of the village.

(With inputs from agencies)

