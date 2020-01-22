Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday led a 4-km-long protest march in Darjeeling, opposing the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) in her state.

On Tuesday, Banerjee strolled on the hilly roads of Darjeeling town and chatted with the common people and traders and administered pulse polio drops to children. Banerjee also spoke to a cross-section of traders and enquired about the state of their businesses.

Notably, Banerjee is on a four day-trip to north Bengal. She reached Darjeeling on Monday night, accompanied by several ministers.

Mamata has been leading protest-marches in West Bengal ever since the CAA came into force.

Darjeeling: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds rally against National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register pic.twitter.com/O4pfRIcs2E — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

On multiple occasions, she has even asked the central government to withdraw the CAA in the interest of the people of the country. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the NRC and the citizenship law, has said in her rallies that her government would not allow any NRC exercise or implementation of the Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

The CAA aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled their respective native countries to escape religious persecution there and came to India before December 31, 2014.

The legislation, that came into force on January 10, has led to countrywide protests, with scores of students taking to the streets in almost all the states. Civil society members, anti-BJP political parties and commoners have also joined the protests.