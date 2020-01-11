Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday raised the rhetoric against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Not only did she appeal Prime Minister Narendra Modi- during his two-day visit to West Bengal- to withdraw NRC and CAA, she also (in a warning) asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.

“Yesterday, I saw CAA notification, I tore it. I have even told Prime Minister that if he wants to do NRC & CAA, he will have to do it over my dead body,” Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the protesting students in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, she met PM Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, soon after his arrival in West Bengal.

“While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn,” Mamata said after her meeting with the Prime Minister. To which, PM Modi requested her to come for a meeting in the national capital.

Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi inaugurated an interactive light and sound show at the iconic Howrah Bridge — Rabindra Setu — through a glittering programme held in the picturesque Millenium Park on the banks of the Hooghly. The 150-second show and sound is part of the various initiatives taken to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Kolkata Port Trust.

Mamata Slams Modi

Mamata Banerjee, without naming the Prime Minister, had earlier in the day criticized PM Modi.

“It is Swami Vivekananda’s birthday tomorrow. Some people fly down from Delhi to glorify themselves over his name but we work on Swami Ji ideology throughout the year,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Left students protest against Mamata for meeting Modi

Mamata faced protests by Left students for meeting PM Modi and allegedly “diluting the fight against CAA”.

The Left students staged a protest against her meeting with PM Modi and later, sharing the stage with the prime minister at a function later in the evening on the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

They launched a dharna at the Dorina Crossing at Esplanade and said it would continue as long as the prime minister is in the state.

Banerjee, who was seen arguing with Left students, sought to clarify her stand and said it was her “constitutional obligation to meet the PM”.

“I am the only leader who met Narendra Modi and told him that the CAA, NRC and NPR cannot be implemented. We have been protesting from day one against CAA. The issue before both of us (TMCP and Left students’ unions) is the same, so please don’t deviate from it.

(With PTI inputs)