New Delhi: This is the second time in a day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP after receiving massive victory in the state assembly bypolls. She said on Thursday that in a democracy like India, there are national and state highways both, but the BJP thinks either my way or highway.

“The BJP always thinks ‘either my way or the high way’. In a democracy like ours, there are national and state highways both. We both have to work together. If someone thinks that they are the highway and we are no way, we won’t accept that,” Mamata said taking a dig at the BJP.

Talking about the election outcomes in her state and in Maharashtra, Mamata said that people in these two states have rejected the BJP.

“West Bengal is the cultural capital and Maharashtra has the financial capital of India. In both these states, people have voted against BJP. The fact is that within 5-6 months, after massive Lok Sabha victory, they have been rejected states after states,” she added.

The statement from the chief minister comes after bypoll results in three constituencies in her state came in her favour. The TMC won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the bypoll was held on November 25. The assembly constituencies where the bypolls took place include Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.

Earlier in the day, Mamata also slammed the BJP, saying the BJP is getting paid back for its ‘arrogance’ and ‘insulting’ the people of her state.

She said that the bypoll result is a mandate against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. “They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres,” Mamata added.

On Karimpur seat, Bimalendu Sinha Roy of TMC defeated Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by a margin of more than 23,000 votes. On Kharagpur Sadar seat, TMC’s Pradip Sarkar beat BJP’s Prem Chandra Jha by close to 20,000 votes. On Kaliaganj seat, TMC’s Tapan Deb Singha beat BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar by a margin of close to 2,000 votes.