West Bengal Lockdown Latest News: Though the lockdown in West Bengal has been extended until July 31, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the government wants metro services to be back from July 1. Also Read - With Necessary Relaxations, West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31; Restricts Train, Metro Services

The night curfew hours have been relaxed for the coming month. Restrictions on movement will be there from 10 PM to 5 PM. Also Read - Very Very Sad, Tweets Mamata Banerjee After Party MLA Tamonash Ghosh Dies of COVID-19

The state has also cancelled the pending higher secondary examinations scheduled to be held in July after CBSE and ISC cancelled their plus 12 exams. However, like CBSE, the exams have not yet been fully cancelled. Exams will be held at a later date, the state government said. Also Read - ‘We Stand With India’: Mamata Banerjee Supports Centre's Decision to Call All-party Meet on Ladakh Standoff

West Bengal is the first state to announce an extension of lockdown till July 31 — though in the containment zones only. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, areas in Karnataka, Mizoram are under lockdown. The Assam government on Friday announced a full sealing of Guwahati.

Shopping malls, restaurants and other similar establishments had resumed operations in Bengal on June 8 after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing relaxations as part of ‘Unlock-1’ — the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Places of worship and private offices were also allowed to open with reduced attendance.