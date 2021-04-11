New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a sharp reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement questioning the “self-defence” used by central forces that resulted in the death of five persons. Shah slammed Banerjee for using “appeasement politics even at the time of death”. Also Read - Cooch Behar Firing 'Genocide', Says Mamata Banerjee, Accuses EC of 'Suppressing Facts'

"Except for this one incident (Sitalkuchi), elections in West Bengal have been conducted peacefully so far. I promise that after BJP comes to power here political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal," said Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow today in Ranaghat Dakshin amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

Alleging that the TMC supremo was responsible for the violence, the BJP stalwart said, “Mamata’s advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF in Sitalkuchi.”

Mamata Banerjee described the firing incident as a “genocide” and accused the Election Commission was trying to suppress facts. The EC has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours to “suppress facts”, she said, claiming that central forces “sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims” in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.

Meanwhile, Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee condoled only four people. She didn’t shed a single tear for Anand Burman because he belonged to a Rajvanshi community. He wasn’t fit for her appeasement politics. This type of politics is not the culture of Bengal.”

“Mamata Banerjee still has time to condole the fifth killing (Anand Burman) and apologise to the people of Bengal for her speech,” he added.

Last evening, the Election Commission put in place restrictions, including extending the “silence period” from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling after the violence.

A total of five people were killed as the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles” in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.