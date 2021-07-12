Rishikesh: In a shocking incident from Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh, a man has allegedly duped a well-known jeweler’s wife of cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.75 crore, police said on Monday. As per reports, the man, Mahendra Rode alias Yogi Priyavrat Animesh posed as a sadhu to do the crime. He was later arrested from Cottage no 21 of Nature Villa in Lal Tappar area late on Sunday night, Rishikesh DSP Dinesh Chandra Dhaundiyal said.Also Read - Wedding Turns Tragic as Groom's Cousin Shot Dead at Point-blank Range in Agra, Family Calls it Murder

Gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh were also recovered from his possession, he said. The conman had recently got his book titled ‘Manas Moti’ released by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, police said. He is being interrogated after being taken on a 14-day judicial remand, they said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Madurai NGO Sells Off 1-year-old Baby, Director Absconding, Police Seal Building

The arrest was made after a case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by well-known jeweller of Rishikesh, Hitendra Panwar, who accused Animesh of duping his wife of cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore, the DSP said. According to the complaint, the jeweller’s wife was mentally unstable and fell into the imposter’s trap as she needed treatment. Also Read - Mumbai Horror: After Family Dispute, Man Mixes Rat Poison In Ice Cream Of His 3 Children, One Child Dead

The high-profile cheat was in the habit of getting himself photographed with influential people including politicians and posting the pictures on Facebook to flaunt his contacts. Moving around in the garb of a sadhu he used to look for soft targets and cheat them of their money, police said.

Several cases are lodged against Animesh at Karnal in Haryana. He was sent to jail twice in the past in connection with different cases, the official said. Efforts are underway to recover the looted cash and jewellery from him, the DSP said.

(with PTI inputs)