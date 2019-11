New Delhi: A 20-year-old Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man at a wedding ceremony in Karnataka’s Mysuru, stated a report. The incident took place on November 17. Soon after the incident, the MLA was admitted to a hospital and police officers took the attacker into their custody.

Investigation in the case is underway to find the reason behind the attack. Meanwhile, on Monday, news agency ANI tweeted a video of the incident.