Chennai: A 21-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district was allegedly beaten to death by the family of his girlfriend after he visited their home on hearing about her marriage being fixed to someone else by her family. As per reports, four people have been arrested regarding the case after the incident came to light. The victim identified as Bharathiraja hailed from Pudupatti near Natham in Dindigul district and was working at a private hotel in Sirumalai after studying catering.

Bharathiraja was in a relationship with a 20-year-old girl named Parameswari from Mullai Nagar, Moongilpatti in the state for the past five years. However, when the girl's family came to know about her relationship with Bharathiraja, they didn't approve of it and decided to get her married off to someone else. Hearing about her marriage being fixed to someone else, Parameswari informed Bharathiraja about it, following which Bharathiraja, along with two of his friends, went to Parameshwari's residence on Monday.

Spotting Bharatiraja outside their residence, Parameswari's parents, brother Malaichamy and relatives got into a heated argument with Bharathiraja. Amid this chaos, an enraged Malaichamy attacked Bharathiraja with a stone. The latter got seriously injured in the fight and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to the injuries and breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

After local police in Natham were informed about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot, seized the body, and sent it for postmortem. Reacting to the incident, Bharathiraja’s father demanded necessary action against those involved in the death of his son.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police have arrested Parameshwari’s parents Rasu (63), Alakunachi (58), brothers Malaichamy (33) and Balakumar (28) so far and also produced them before Natham Court and remanded them in custody.