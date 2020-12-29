New Delhi: In yet another horrific incident, a man was beaten to death by two men in broad daylight on a busy street in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad street on Monday, showed a gruesome video that went viral. Even though someone shot the video of the heinous crime, no one came to help the victim as a bloodied motionless body lied on the street. Also Read - Teenage Boy Kills Grandmother with Hammer for Refusing to Give Money; Arrested

The victim, a 21-year-old florist was allegedly beaten over a professional rivalry. According to an Indian Express report, police said that the two accused, Govind and Amit started assaulting Ajay while he was travelling in an auto in Loni area.

In the video that went viral, the accused can be seen hitting Ajay on the head with what appeared like a stick or steel rod multiple times. The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Ghaziabad’s SP Rural, Iraj Raja said, “The incident took place around 12 pm. The main accused, Govind, had planned to attack the victim since there had been arguments between the two over their flower shops near a temple. The accused spotted Ajay and beat him badly; he sustained fatal injuries. The accused were arrested within three hours.”

As per the police, one of the accused, Govind had a flower shop near Mahakali Mandir in Loni for the past 10 years, but just before the COVID-19 lockdown, Ajay opened a flower shop opposite to Govind’s. Following which, Govind raised objections saying Ajay’s shop would cause loss to his shop and had allegedly got into a scuffle even earlier and approached police. However, they later settled the issue and did not file an official complaint, said police.