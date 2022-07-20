Amritsar: These days, police departments of different states are upping their social media game by churning out creative tweets and epic responses. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi police are all known for their witty and cheeky social media posts, aimed at protecting citizens and raising awareness about rules. This time, Punjab Police had a brilliant reply up their sleeves when a Twitter user reached out to them about an issue. In a Twitter post, a man named Sushant Dutt complained a woman’s husband beat him up after he sent her a ‘I like you’ message. He also said that he was worried about his safety and sought the police’s help.Also Read - Viral Video: Construction Worker Dances Like a Pro, Shahid Kapoor Calls It 'Brilliant & Inspiring' | Watch

The tweet has now been deleted. In the tweet, user Sushant Dutt said, “Sir I send “I Like u” message to someone, her husband came and beaten me badly yesterday night, even I apologize again and again. But now I m worried about by Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might be attack again: #PS D-Division Amritsar.”

According to his Twitter bio, Dutt is a Right to Information (RTI) activist.

Reacting to the complaint, the Punjab Police gave quite an unexpected reply to him and wrote: “Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law!”

