Dhenkanal: Locals of Chandrasekharpur village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district were petrified after seeing a man walking around with a severed head of his wife in his hand. The spine-chilling video of the man walking with his wife's head has gone viral on the Internet.

According to reports, the accused Nakaphodi Majhi allegedly beheaded his wife Shuchala suspecting that she had been unfaithful. The deceased woman is survived by two sons, one of who is married.

Gandia police have registered a case and arrested Majhi. The blood-stained weapon of offence which he was carrying along with, has also been seized.

The police have initiated an enquiry into the matter.