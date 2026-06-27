Man detained for distributing rat poison-filled capsules during Muharram procession in Mumbai; police suspect larger conspiracy

Mumbai Police DCP (Central Zone-I) Jayant Meena stated that on Friday night, a man was seen distributing capsules during the procession within the jurisdiction of the Byculla police station.

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New Delhi: A major plot has been uncovered in Maharashtra with the seizure of poisonous capsules in Mumbai. According to the police, an individual was caught distributing capsules containing rat poison. Over 14,000 capsules were confiscated.

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How Did The Police Catch The Person With The Poisonous Capsules?

According to reports, the police suspect a major conspiracy after seizing 14,900 poison-filled capsules from the accused during a Muharram procession. Police stated that the accused was detained on the spot while handing over the capsules to four people during the procession. Officials said the matter is being investigated from every angle. Speaking to the news agency IANS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jayant Meena said a suspicious person was spotted during the procession. Questioning revealed that he was distributing the capsules without any authorization.

What Did The Police Say About The Accused’s Identity?

According to DCP Meena, the Mumbai Police received information around 4 AM on Saturday that a person had complained of vomiting and stomach pain. Subsequently, a police team detained the suspect. He confessed to his intention of targeting the Muharram procession. The police have identified the accused as Faiyaz, a resident of Pune who runs a paint business.

What Further Details Did DCP Jayant Meena Provide?

Mumbai Police DCP (Central Zone-I) Jayant Meena stated that on Friday night, a man was seen distributing capsules during the procession within the jurisdiction of the Byculla police station. The police patrolling team seized all the capsules after becoming suspicious.

A few hours later, the Byculla police received information that a man named Salman Sayed had fallen ill.

The medico-legal case (MLC) report cited complaints of stomach pain and vomiting. During interrogation, the accused revealed that his objective was to target the Muharram procession.

Apart from possessing 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide, the accused had allegedly procured 30,000 empty capsules.

How Many Poison-Filled Capsules Were Seized?

According to investigators, Fayyaz had procured 50 kilograms of zinc phosphide. For the past few days, he had been filling capsules with the poison—one gram at a time—at his home. His intention was to target the Muharram procession. A total of 14,900 poison-filled capsules have been seized.

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Does The Police Suspect A Larger Conspiracy?

Investigators believe the accused had planned to prepare 30,000 capsules; however, they could not be distributed before he was taken into custody. The police also revealed that the accused had travelled to Iran and Iraq in 2025. The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind this incident.