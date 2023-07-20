Home

News

India

Man Flushes Almost Rs 6,000 For Urinating On Vande Bharat Express | Here’s What Happened

Man Flushes Almost Rs 6,000 For Urinating On Vande Bharat Express | Here’s What Happened

Abdul Qadir was at a Bhopal station platform along with his family when he felt the urgent need to urinate but couldn't find any toilet nearby. He got on a Vande Bharat train, which had just stopped at the station, to use its washroom.

Man Flushes Rs 6,000 For Urinating On Vande Bharat Express. | Representative Image

Bhopal: We have all been stuck in embarrassing situations where we must attend nature’s call, but there is no place to go. A similar situation occurred with a man at the Bhopal station where this urgency to visit the loo resulted in a man flushing Rs 6,000 down the drain.

Trending Now

Abdul Qadir was at a Bhopal station platform along with his family when he felt the urgent need to urinate but couldn’t find any toilet nearby. He got on a Vande Bharat train, which had just stopped at the station, to use its washroom.

You may like to read

When And Where

The incident happened on July 15 when Abdul was travelling with his wife and 8-year-old son from Hyderabad to his hometown Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. The family reached Bhopal station around 5.20 pm and was waiting for another train to Singrauli, scheduled to depart at 8.55 pm.

Abdul owns two dry fruit shops, one in Hyderabad and another in Singrauli. While waiting for the train on the platform, he felt the urgent need to pee and boarded an Indore-bound Vande Bharat train to use the bathroom. However, the train started moving, and the doors were locked.

Tried To Seek Help

He tried to seek help from three ticket collectors and police personnel present in different coaches, but they informed him that only the driver of the train could open the doors. Eventually, Abdul had to pay Rs 1,020 for boarding the Vande Bharat train without a ticket. He then got off the train at the next station, Ujjain, and spent an additional Rs 750 on a bus ticket to Bhopal.

Not finding her husband, Abdul’s wife decided not to board the Singrauli-bound Dakshin Express, and the ticket for the train was worth Rs 4,000.

The dry fruit shop owner ended up losing at least Rs 6,000 for using the Vande Bharat bathroom. He alleged that his family had to go through mental harassment due to the absence of an emergency system on high-tech trains and believes that the incident highlighted the flaws in the emergency system of the train.

Responding to the allegations, PRO of Bhopal Railway Division, Subedar Singh, said that an announcement is made before the Vande Bharat train starts, indicating which direction the doors will open and that the doors are being locked. These safety measures are taken on the train to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of passengers.

Singh further stated that the Vande Bharat train can only be stopped after receiving orders from higher authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES