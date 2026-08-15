Man from West Bengal with terror links held for planning attacks in India, Pakistan; He was upset over…

According to police, officers received information about Mallik’s activities while they were patrolling the Bommasandra Industrial Area. They later questioned him about his online contacts and activities.

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Man from West Bengal with terror links held for planning attacks in India, Pakistan; He was upset over...(Image: X.com)

Police in Bengaluru have detained a 25-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly trying to contact a person linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and discussing plans to join the terror group, according to an NDTV report. The accused has been identified as Asafool Mallik, a resident of Naopara village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Police arrested him from the Jigani area of Bengaluru over his alleged online activities and suspected links with people associated with terror groups.

Mallik had been staying near APC Circle in Jigani. He was working as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited in the Jigani Industrial Area and had been employed there since December 2025.

How police traced him

According to police, officers received information about Mallik’s activities while they were patrolling the Bommasandra Industrial Area. They later questioned him about his online contacts and activities. During questioning, Mallik allegedly said he was upset over what he believed were attacks by the Pakistani military on Muslims in Pakistan. He reportedly mentioned alleged incidents involving mosques and civilians.

Police also said he had expressed anger over Pakistan’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Investigators are looking into allegations that he was being encouraged to take retaliatory action if Muslims faced problems in India.

Alleged contact with TTP-linked person

Investigators claim Mallik used Facebook to contact a person named Imran Haider, who is from Afghanistan and is suspected of having links with the TTP.

Police said Mallik allegedly asked Haider for help in travelling to Afghanistan. He also reportedly applied for a visa as part of the plan.

However, investigators said he later abandoned the idea because he could not afford the expenses and also had family responsibilities.

Mobile Phone Under Scanner

Police examined Mallik’s mobile phone after detaining him and they allegedly found chats between Mallik and Haider, along with details of several voice calls and audio conversations.

The police are now examining the messages, recordings and other material found on the phone. The aim is to establish the nature of Mallik’s alleged contact with Haider and determine whether there was any direct connection with the TTP.

They are also checking whether the conversations included any specific plans to carry out attacks in India or target the Pakistani military.