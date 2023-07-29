Home

News

India

Indore Man Receives 40,000-Page Reply To RTI Query, Here’s What Happened

Indore Man Receives 40,000-Page Reply To RTI Query, Here’s What Happened

Moreover, he also did not have pay the stipulated Rs 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

Indore Man Receives 40,000-Page Reply To Rti Query. Representative Image

New Delhi: Dharmendra Shukla, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, left everyone astonished when news about his Right to Information Act plea related to the COVID-19 pandemic came to light. Shukla was in for a shock himself when he received an overwhelming stack of almost 40,000 pages in response to his plea.

Trending Now

The RTI Plea And An SUV Stuffed With Documents

He went to the office in his SUV vehicle to collect the documents he requested for. But the part that stunned everyone came when he took home 40,000 pages consisting of the information he wanted. The RTI plea was connected to the procurement of medicines, equipment and allied materials during the COVID pandemic period.

Moreover, he also did not have pay the stipulated Rs 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

“I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to procurement of medicines, equipment and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” NDTV quoted Shukla as saying.

After not receiving the requested information within a month, Shukla decided to approach a higher authority.

He stated that due to not receiving the information within one month, he approached the first appellate officer, Dr. Sharad Gupta. Thankfully, Dr. Gupta accepted his plea and directed that the information be provided to him free of cost.

“I took my SUV to bring back the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver’s seat remained free,” he said.

Upon contact, the appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department, Dr. Sharad Gupta, confirmed that he had issued an order for the information to be provided free of cost.

Furthermore, Dr. Gupta mentioned that he had instructed the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) to take necessary action against the personnel responsible for the delay in providing the information, which resulted in a loss of Rs 80,000 from the state exchequer.

However, Dharmendra Shukla received the requested information, and that too free of cost. Now, the problem that arises is what he will do with the 40,000 pages after obtaining the information. This incident is one of a kind that has happened to him. Although Shukla is thankful to Dr. Gupta, who listened to the issue and helped him get his RTI request fulfilled.

Right To Information Act 2005

According to RIT.gov.in, the Right to Information Act of 2005 lays down the requirement for timely responses to citizens’ requests for government information. “The basic object of the Right to Information Act is to empower the citizens, promote transparency and accountability in the working of the Government, contain corruption, and make our democracy work for the people in real sense. It goes without saying that an informed citizen is better equipped to keep necessary vigil on the instruments of governance and make the government more accountable to the governed. The Act is a big step towards making the citizens informed about the activities of the Government,” the website stated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES