Navsari: A 19-year-old man was hacked to death by his father on Tuesday morning. The father, who had suspected that his son had stolen money from his pocket, picked up an axe and hacked his teenage son to death.Also Read - India Being Used As Potential 'Back Door' Into Europe For Russian Oil, Suggests Report

Chanchalben Patel, in her complaint with the Khergam police station in the Navsari district, said, “Around 6 a.m. I was cooking in the kitchen, though my husband Bhagubhai had woken up, but he was lying in the bed. Our 19-year-old son Sahil was sleeping, when I heard big bang noise and rushed out to find that my husband was standing with an axe. He had hit on my son’s neck with the axe two to three times. Sahil was lying in a pool of blood.” Also Read - New Trend In Gujarat: Students Shifting From Private To Govt Schools, Finds Report

“After hitting my son, my husband sat on the floor and did not reply to any of my questions,” she added. She rushed out and sought help. “Neighbours called an emergency ambulance, and doctors declared my son dead, so police were informed,” she stated in her statement. Also Read - DGCA Stops Operations at 2 Flying Training Schools in MP And Gujarat Over Safety Concerns

She told the police that when she asked her husband why he killed our son, Bhagubhai told her that on Monday night, Sahil had slapped him twice, because he was caught urinating in a tub and he also suspected that he had stolen money from his pocket. Bhagubhai is a daily wage earner and Sahil was jobless.

Police Sub Inspector SS Mal said that the accused Bhagubhai has been arrested and Sahil’s body has been sent for the postmortem.

(With agency inputs)