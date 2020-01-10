Jhansi: In yet another shocking incident, a middle-aged man was found hanging inside an empty compartment of the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Thursday.

On the basis of the ticket recovered from his pocket, the deceased has been identified as Jai Singh of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. A slip with a mobile number was also recovered.

If reports are to be believed, the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger was standing at platform number seven when one of the passengers saw the man hanging from the ceiling fan of compartment number 11584.

He alerted the officials following which the Government Railway Police (GRP) took down the body and sent it for post- mortem.

Issuing a statement the Jhansi GRP said that they trying to establish the man’s credentials. However, the reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

