Man Held For Posing As CMO Official, Raping A Model, Escapes From Vadodara Court By Dodging Police

Patel had also posed as the president of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said the police.

He escaped from police custody at a court premises in Vadodara by dodging a cop. (Representational image/File)

Imposter Escapes: A man arrested on the charges of raping a model and impersonating an official from the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) escaped from police custody at a court premises in Vadodara by dodging a cop, police said on Sunday. Viraj Patel, the accused conman was arrested in April on charges of cheating, forgery, rape, and pretending to hold a particular office as a public servant and was lodged at the Vadodara Central Jail as an undertrial.

Patel was taken to the court of additional sessions judge MN Saiyad on Friday for a hearing from where he managed to escape after dodging a head constable who was given the charge of his custody, an official from Gotri Police Station said quoting a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday night.

The fresh FIR was lodged against Patel under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 224 (for resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and efforts were underway to nab him, the official said.

Patel was arrested in April after being brought to a police station following a quarrel with some person at a multiplex in the city. His girlfriend was accompanying him. Then also he told the police that he was working as an official in the CMO.

When police checked his identity, it was found that he used a different surname on his PAN card, while there was no surname mentioned on his Aadhaar card.

During interrogation, Patel revealed he was neither working in the CMO nor was he president of the GIFT City, the police earlier said.

After his real identity came to light, the model from Mumbai accompanying him claimed he had raped her under the pretext of giving her a job as the brand ambassador of GIFT City and promised to marry her, added the police.

(With PTI inputs)

