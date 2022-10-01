POCSO court judgment: A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 142 years of rigorous imprisonment and has been slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child for two years by a POCSO court in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court awarded the punishment to the man and said if the accused did not pay the fine, he would have to undergo another three years’ imprisonment. This is the maximum punishment term awarded to an accused in a POCSO case in the district.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre, Uttarakhand Govt, BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case; Tells WHY She Died

The man, identified as Anandan PR alias Babu, will have to serve 60 years in jail. On March 20, 2021, the Tiruvalla police filed a case against him for raping a 10-year-old child between 2019 and 2021 and sexually assaulting her in a brutal manner multiple times during the course of those two years. Babu was a relative and used to stay in the same residence with the child's parents.

"In the case where principal POCSO prosecutor advocate Jason Mathews appeared for the prosecution, the witness statements, medical records, and evidence were strongly in the favor of the prosecution. Harilal, who was Tiruvalla police inspector, registered the case and conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet in court," said the Pathanamthitta District police.