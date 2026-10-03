Man allegedly jumps from 43rd floor of Supernova, Noida’s tallest building; body collected in pieces

It was reported that the young man took his own life by jumping from the 43rd floor. Police yet to ascertain the real reason of the suicide.

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Man jumps from 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building, Supernova, body collected in pieces (TV screengrab)

In a shocking case, a young man has reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the Supernova, Noida’s tallest building. According to reports, the young man committed suicide by jumping from the 43rd floor of the building. The Supernova building is located in Noida’s Sector 94, and is also known as Uttar Pradesh’s tallest building. The identity and reason for the suicide have not yet been revealed. Police are investigating the matter. A team arrived at the scene with an ambulance. The body was later recovered in pieces.

It is reported that the young man who committed suicide was staying at Supernova’s AIR BNB. Police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. It’s worth noting that Supernova has been embroiled in controversy before. A video of the young man jumping has also surfaced. However, this video is disturbing. Therefore, we are not showing the full video here. However, screenshots from the video can help you understand the incident.

More details awaited