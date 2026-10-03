  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Man allegedly jumps from 43rd floor of Supernova, Noidas tallest building; body collected in pieces

Man allegedly jumps from 43rd floor of Supernova, Noida’s tallest building; body collected in pieces

It was reported that the young man took his own life by jumping from the 43rd floor. Police yet to ascertain the real reason of the suicide.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash
Updated: October 3, 2026, 1:34 PM IST
Man jumps from 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building, Supernova, body collected in pieces
Man jumps from 43rd floor of Noida's tallest building, Supernova, body collected in pieces (TV screengrab)

In a shocking case, a young man has reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the Supernova, Noida’s tallest building. According to reports, the young man committed suicide by jumping from the 43rd floor of the building. The Supernova building is located in Noida’s Sector 94, and is also known as Uttar Pradesh’s tallest building. The identity and reason for the suicide have not yet been revealed. Police are investigating the matter. A team arrived at the scene with an ambulance. The body was later recovered in pieces.

It is reported that the young man who committed suicide was staying at Supernova’s AIR BNB. Police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem. It’s worth noting that Supernova has been embroiled in controversy before. A video of the young man jumping has also surfaced. However, this video is disturbing. Therefore, we are not showing the full video here. However, screenshots from the video can help you understand the incident.

Read more: IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor denies casteist remarks in 8-hour crime branch questioning, says never used casteist words

More details awaited

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.