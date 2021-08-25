Bhubaneswar: An elderly man from Odisha’s Kalahandi district, died after jumping into the funeral pyre of his wife, the police said on Wednesday. The shocking incident happened at Sialjodi village under the Golamunda block of Kalahandi district.Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Curfew Extended Till July 20, Only 50 People Allowed at Weddings, Funerals

According to the locals, Raibari Sabar (60), the wife of Nilamani Sabar aged around 70 years, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The body was taken to the local crematorium for last rites, which were performed in the presence of the deceased person's family members and relatives.

When those present for the cremation went to take bath at a nearby pond, Nilamani jumped into the funeral pyre. Despite attempts made by the people present there, Nilamani succumbed to burn injuries, said Damba Parija, an officer from the Kegaon police station. An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection, the police added.

(With Input from IANS)