Man Kills Boss, His Father, And Uncle After Getting Fired From Job In Gujarat

The triple murder took place at the victim's company 'Vedant Texo'.

Gandhinagar: A man in Gujarat’s Surat allegedly stabbed his boss, the boss’ father, and uncle to death after getting fired from his job. The triple murder took place at the victim’s company ‘Vedant Texo’. The man was fired from the company after he was found sleeping during the night shift, police said. Another accused has been arrested in the case.