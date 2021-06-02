Shamli: In a bizarre incident, a man killed his wife and injured his son after he was not being served a salad with the dinner. Following the incident, the accused has been absconding. The incident reportedly took place in the Gogwan Jalalpur area of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. Also Read - Phones, Social Media Banned For On-Duty Bihar Police Officials, Says New Order From DGP

Speaking on the matter, a police spokesperson said that the accused, Murli had demanded salad along with the dinner but his wife was busy with other work and did not serve him the salad with the food that led to an altercation between them and an angry Murli, attacked her with a hoe. And, when their son tried to stop him and he was also injured by his father.

The accused then fled the spot after the incident. The neighbours heard the screams and rushed to the house where the woman was found lying in a pool of blood, said the police official. After the neighbours took the wife and her son to the hospital for treatment, the woman was declared dead. The son's condition however remains critical, added the police spokesperson.