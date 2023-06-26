Home

‘Ticketless’ Man Locks Self In Vande Bharat Train’s Washroom, Forcefully Taken Out

Railway officials stated that despite their attempts to persuade him, the man refused to come out of the washroom.

The man did not have a ticket either, officials said. (File)

Kerala: In a bizarre incident aboard the Vande Bharat Express, a man from the Kasaragod district boarded the train and locked himself inside one of the washrooms on Sunday.

Railway officials stated that despite their attempts to persuade him, the man refused to come out of the washroom. It was only when the train reached Palakkad’s Shornur railway station that the officials had to forcefully open the washroom door to bring the man out.

The railway spokesperson stated that the person had shut the door using a rope. “As per the information imparted by the TTE, the man had jumped into the train, and when told that only people with a reservation can travel in it, he dashed into the toilet and locked himself in. He has been taken into custody by the RPF and is being questioned,” said the spokesperson.

Later, he was questioned by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials at the platform.

According to railway officials, the man’s identity has not yet been ascertained as he initially claimed to be from Maharashtra and spoke in Hindi. However, during questioning, he stated that he was actually from Kasaragod, Kerala.

The railway officer also informed that the man did not have a ticket. He told the Railway Protection Force (RPF) that he was being followed by some people and locked himself inside the train’s washroom while attempting to escape from them.

Despite repeated calls from the RPF and other officials when the train stopped at Kannur and Kozhikode stations, the man deliberately did not come out of the washroom.

Officials are also conducting a probe to determine if the man willingly occupied the train’s toilet and whether he was under the influence of any substance. Additionally, they observed injury marks on his body.

Further investigation is underway.

