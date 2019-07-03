Vaishali: A man was beaten to death in Sarai after he was caught attempting to steal from a house here in Bihar. Police said, “The owner of the house had attacked him and then he was caught by other villagers. By the time we reached the spot, he was dead. A case has been registered.” (Also read: ‘BJP, RSS Created Mindset That Muslims Seen as Terrorists,’ Says Owaisi)

According to a leading daily, the incident occurred in Akhtiarpur Patedha village under the Sarai police station area after the man, in his 50s, was spotted with an iron-cutter near the house of one Sant Lal Paswan around 1 AM.

Police said the man allegedly tried to break into the house but by then the family had woken up. When he tried to flee, Sant Ram and his family held him captive. They were soon joined by their neighbours after they had raised an alarm.

The daily quoted Sarai SHO Dharmajeet Mahto as confirming that the suspect was assaulted by the mob, leading to his death. “A police team reached the spot after being informed about the incident. By that time, the suspect had succumbed to his injuries,” he said. A case has been lodged against unidentified persons in this connection.

The SHO said a mobile phone was recovered from the victim, which may provide some clue about his identity. Mahto said the body was sent to the Sadar Hospital at Hajipur, the district headquarters town, for postmortem.

Only last month, five people were arrested for beating a youth to death in neighbouring Jharkhand’s Saraikela. The victim, identified as Shams Tabrez, was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand.

After his condition worsened, he was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His family had alleged that the attack was communal and he was made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

They said they want that those responsible be tried under IPC Sec 302 (Punishment for murder), also demand compensation and a government job for his widow.