Guwahati: A man, accused of killing a five-year-old, was allegedly lynched and later set on fire by a mob in Assam's Dibrugarh on Saturday. The incident took place after a five-year-old child at Dhalajan tea estate in Dibrugarh's Rohmoria area was allegedly stabbed to death in a machete attack. 35-year-old Sunil Tanti was accused of allegedly killing the minor. Soon after this, Tatti was allegedly thrashed by a brutal mob with machete and sticks. He was later set on fire.

"A five-year-old child at Dhalajan tea estate under Dibrugarh's Rohmoria police station was allegedly stabbed to death in a machete attack by Sunil Tanti (35)," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Following the incident, the angry mob brutally thrashed Tanti with machete and sticks and later set him on fire in a paddy field," the police officer said.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra, Chabua Circle Inspector, Rohmoria police station officer in charge along with central reserve police force (CRPF) reached the spot to bring the situation under control. The bodies of the five-year-old child and Tanti have been sent for post mortem, the officer informed.