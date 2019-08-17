New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested a man who they say made a hoax call on August 8, at the capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI Airport). According to the police, the man told the airport authorities that his wife is a ‘fidayeen’ who is on her way to blow herself at the airport.

The accused, identified as 29-year-old Nasiruddin, was arrested from Bawana after police investigations revealed that the accused did this to prevent his wife from leaving India.

The investigations revealed that his wife, Rafiya, was to take a flight to the Gulf and in order to stop her, the accused cooked up a story and called up the airport officials saying that she was a suicide bomber who would blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia-bound flight.

The accused owns a bag manufacturing in Chennai and had married his employee Rafiya alias Zubina.

Following his call, international flight operations authorities had to be temporarily suspended.

A police case against the accused has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram.

The IGI Airport is no stranger to hoax calls. Being the busiest airport in the country, it has frequently witnessed hoax calls being made. Such calls are very frequent during important days like Republic Day, Independence Day etc. Many times, like in this case, calls are made for ‘fun’ or no apparent reason.

On August 12, just three days before the Independence Day, another such hoax call was made at the airport, with the caller saying that a bomb had been placed in Terminal-2. This triggered passenger evacuation from the terminal and flight operations being hit from 8.50 pm to 10 pm.

Eventually, the call turned out to be a hoax.