Bhubaneshwar: A man onboard a Bhubaneswar-Kolkata SpiceJet flight died on Sunday after he fell ill.

When the passenger complained of breathing problems, the flight was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar.

Ashok Kumar, 48, was rushed to a private hospital by officials in an Airport Authority of India ambulance where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to the director of Biju Patnaik International Aiport, the SpiceJet flight 623 landed at the airport at 11:15 am.

Soon after that, the passenger was rushed to Terminal 1 medical room and then to Apollo Hospital. There the doctor confirmed that the passenger was dead.

The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

On July 25, a six-month-old baby onboard a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight died. The family was travelling to the national capital to seek child’s medical treatment. Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport, Delhi, had told news agency ANI, “The child was suffering from heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child’s medical treatment.”