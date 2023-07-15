Home

News

India

Passenger Opens Emergency Exit Door’s Cover During IndiGo Flight, Arrested

Passenger Opens Emergency Exit Door’s Cover During IndiGo Flight, Arrested

The police have also filed an FIR against him for his unruly behaviour and endangering the lives of other passengers.

IndiGo has also announced international flight operations to Indonesia by introducing Jakarta as its 28th global destination.

New Delhi: Panic gripped passengers of an IndiGo flight bound for Delhi from Hyderabad when a 40-year-old man allegedly opened the cover of the emergency exit door during take-off on July 8, NDTV reported citing Delhi airport sources.

Trending Now

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 5605, after which the man, identified as Furoqon Hussain, was handed over to security personnel upon landing at Delhi airport. The police have also filed an FIR against him for his unruly behaviour and endangering the lives of other passengers.

You may like to read

The flight crew promptly restored the cover of the emergency exit, and the accused passenger was relocated to another seat in the aircraft. Hussain was originally seated in seat 18A, which was near the emergency exit door.

However, the airline has not provided any comments on the incident.

According to safety experts, the emergency exit door handle on flights is covered to protect it from opening due to cabin pressure or any accidental reasons while the aircraft is in mid-air.

“If the cover is removed, the handle is exposed and can open mid-air for any reason, posing a hazard to the aircraft,” former Director of Flight Safety at erstwhile Indian Airlines, SS Panesar, was quoted by NDTV as saying.

An airline crew member, speaking anonymously to PTI, stated that the emergency exit cover is difficult to open and cannot be opened by mistake.

“You have to pull it out, and it requires effort. It is only out of mischief that someone can do that,” the crew member said.

Passengers assigned seats near the emergency exit are explicitly informed not to tamper with the cover or handle. Any passenger who does so is clearly engaging in unruly behaviour that endangers the aircraft, the crew member added.

According to sources cited by NDTV, Delhi Police have filed an FIR based on a complaint filed by IndiGo airlines. The accused passenger has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 336 for endangering the personal safety of others and Section 22 of Aircraft Rules for refusing to follow a lawful instruction given by the pilot-in-command or crew of an aircraft.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES