New Delhi: As the new traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 led to hefty fines for many commuters, a man pasted all required documents including Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), insurance, on his helmet to avoid any penalty while driving.

R Shah, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, who pasted the documents on his helmet said that this will help him not facing any fines as per new traffic regulations.

“Helmet is the first thing I put on before riding a bike, that’s why I pasted all documents on it so I don’t face any fines as per new traffic regulations,” said Shah.

While the Gujarat government today introduced a new motor-vehicle bill to provide relief to the vehicle owners, this way to avoid fines came up as innovative but amusing at the same time.

A truck driver in Sambalpur district of Odisha was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules last week, while an auto-rickshaw driver from Odisha was subject to a fine of Rs 47,500 for violating various traffic rules.

The auto-driver was given a hefty challan receipt for drunk driving and for not carrying the necessary documents including the driving licence, vehicle insurance and the pollution under control (PUC) certificate.