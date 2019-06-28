New Delhi: Delhi police has arrested a person on Friday accused of raping her 3-year-old niece in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. The incident took place four days ago when the child was playing with a six-year-old daughter of the accused outside his house.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal visited the child in the hospital and is helping her legally as well as financially.

“The little girl was subjected to utmost cruelty by her own uncle and remained in the operation theatre for more than six hours. She had recently come to Delhi with her mother and her 10-year-old brother from MP. Her father was going to join them in a few days after selling off his cattle,” the panel said.

According to the panel, the girl told them that the accused took her inside the house where he raped her while the cousin was still playing outside.

The panel said that the girl’s family is extremely poor and could barely survive with the meagre earning from husbandry.

Visited 3 year old rape survivor in hospital. Girl is v ill. Parents came 1 month bk from village & relative they stayed with raped d child! Family came 2 Delhi 4 good education for the daughter & got this instead! DCW helping them legally & financially but who will give justice? pic.twitter.com/MeIKgNfxCD — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 28, 2019

“The family came to Delhi in search of a new life. Until her father could join the family, her mother decided to stay at her sister’s place with her children,” the panel said.

“After allegedly raping her, the accused contacted her mother and informed that her daughter seemed to be ‘unwell’. Her mother came home and saw her bleeding profusely,” the panel added.

The mother took her to a hospital when the bleeding didn’t stop after giving her some medicine. The doctors informed that the girl has been sexually assaulted and referred her to LNJP hospital.

“The girl was kept in the operation theatre for more than six hours. When the girl regained consciousness, she told her father in the presence of DCW team that her uncle had made her bleed’,” the panel said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested with the help of relatives when he tried to escape.

(With PTI Inputs)