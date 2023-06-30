Home

News

India

Man Befriends 17-Year-Old Teen On Instagram, Rapes Her; Arrested

Man Befriends 17-Year-Old Teen On Instagram, Rapes Her; Arrested

The man has been identified as Zuber Khan, a resident of the nearby Hapur district.

The accused befriended the girl on Instagram and then raped her. (Representative Image)

Noida: A shocking incident of rape involving a minor girl has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, in which a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl whom he befriended on the social media platform Instagram. The man has been identified as Zuber Khan, a resident of the nearby Hapur district.

According to the police, the teenage girl, who is studying in Class 10, went missing on June 6, following which her parents filed a missing complaint at the Sector 39 police station.

You may like to read

“A case under Indian Penal Code Section 363 (missing) was immediately registered and teams were formed to find the girl,” TOI quoted a police officer as saying.

The girl was found and reunited with the family on 28. After the girl’s medical examination, police added sections of rape (376 of IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act to the case and initiated further investigation.

The accused was arrested yesterday from the Botanical bus stand. He had been wanted since June 7.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four including a juvenile on June 27 in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. An initial probe into the matter revealed that the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, allegedly raped her and fled away.

All the four accused were identified and three of them, including a juvenile, were nabbed. One accused is absconding and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said. The two arrested accused have been identified as Bobby (19) and Rahul (20), both residents of the Shahbad Dairy area.

(Note: The identity of the victim has not been revealed to protect her privacy according to the directives by the Supreme Court on cases related to sexual assault.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.