New Delhi: In yet another shocking incudent, a woman was allegedly raped by her son-in-law in Hyderabad. Police said that the accused forcibly took her mother-in-law to an isolated place and raped her.

Later, he dropped the victim at home and threatened to divorce her daughter if she revealed the matter to anyone, police stated. However, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar, who is a resident of Kandikal of Old city. He got married to the daughter of the victim a year ago.

A case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused who has been sent into judicial remand. The victim has been shifted to the government hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier this year, a similar incident was reported where a man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Gujarat for raping his mother. The incident took place on October 16, 2017.

(With agency inputs)