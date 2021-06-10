Noida: In a case of utter negligence reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, a man was administered two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 within five minutes. The incident took place at a vaccination centre in the Ravarpura area. As per reports, the man who went there to take the jab on Wednesday has alleged that the nursing staff was so busy talking among themselves that they administered both the doses of vaccine to him within five minutes. Also Read - TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Out Today At pgecet.tsche.ac.in: Details Here

He said he did not know that the second dose of the vaccine was to be injected after a certain time gap. He claimed that when he reached home after getting vaccinated, he felt uneasy and restless so he narrated the incident to his family members. Also Read - Oldest Person to Get Vaccinated: 125-Year-Old Man Receives Covid-19 Vaccine in Varanasi, Says 'Simple Food' is Reason For His Longevity

After this, he approached the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and complained about the same. He was then sent to an emergency ward and the matter was reported to the district officer too. Meanwhile, CMO has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said that the double vaccination will not cause any harm to the man. Also Read - AAP Leader Urges Youngsters To Get Inoculated Against Covid As Delhi Receives Fresh Vaccine Stocks

(With Agency inputs)